NZ's Briscoe Group posts NZ$14.9 mln net profit in H1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Briscoe Group posts NZ$14.9 mln net profit in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand homeware and sports retailer Briscoe Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 12.4 percent rise in first half profit due to ongoing strong growth in sales.

The company said net profit rose to NZ$14.9 million ($11.79 million) for the six months to July 31, higher than its forecast of at least NZ$14.6 million and compared with NZ$13.3 million a year earlier.

It declared a dividend of 4.5 New Zealand cents per share, up from 4 NZ cents per share a year ago.

Briscoe said it was cautiously optimistic about its performance in the second half of the year. ($1 = 1.2641 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
