NZ's Briscoe year profit up 10 pct
March 5, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Briscoe year profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd reported a 10 percent lift in its full year profit on Thursday on increased sales.

The company, which operates homeware and sports shop chains, reported a record net profit of NZ$33.6 million (US$28.3 million) for the 12 months to Jan. 26 compared with last year’s NZ$30.5 million.

Sales revenue was up nearly 7 percent, but its gross margin eased slightly.

Briscoe shares last traded down 1.2 percent at NZ$2.53. It declared a final dividend of 8 cents a share compared with last year’s 7 cents. ($1 = 1.1871 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)

