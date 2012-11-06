FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Briscoe Grp 9 month sales up on year ago, profit seen up
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Briscoe Grp 9 month sales up on year ago, profit seen up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd said on Wednesday that its nine month sales were up 3.5 percent on the same period a year ago and said it expected a higher full year profit.

Briscoe said sales for the nine months to Oct 28 were NZ$302.2 million ($250 million), with same store sales for the period 3.6 percent up on improved sales at its homeware stores.

“As we begin the crucial final quarter we remain cautiously optimistic in our outlook,” said managing director and major shareholder Rod Duke.

He said the company was confident of beating last year’s net profit of NZ$27.5 million.

“The extent to which we exceed this will of course be heavily influenced by the strength or otherwise of the retail market over the Christmas period,” Duke said.

Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.10.

$1=NZ$1.21 Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.