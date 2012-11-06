NZ's Briscoe Grp 9 month sales up on year ago, profit seen up

WELLINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd said on Wednesday that its nine month sales were up 3.5 percent on the same period a year ago and said it expected a higher full year profit.

Briscoe said sales for the nine months to Oct 28 were NZ$302.2 million ($250 million), with same store sales for the period 3.6 percent up on improved sales at its homeware stores.

“As we begin the crucial final quarter we remain cautiously optimistic in our outlook,” said managing director and major shareholder Rod Duke.

He said the company was confident of beating last year’s net profit of NZ$27.5 million.

“The extent to which we exceed this will of course be heavily influenced by the strength or otherwise of the retail market over the Christmas period,” Duke said.

Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.10.