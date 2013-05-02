FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Briscoe Group Q1 sales rise on year ago
May 2, 2013 / 10:36 PM / in 4 years

NZ's Briscoe Group Q1 sales rise on year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd reported on Friday a 5.9 percent rise in first quarter sales on the same period a year ago and said profits were matching last year‘s.

Briscoe said sales for the three months to April 28 were NZ$108.6 million ($92 million), with same store sales for the period 3.4 percent up on improved sales at its homeware stores.

It said margins had been hurt by the last start of the winter season, but it was controlling costs which resulted in profit in line with last year.

“We have matched last year’s bottom line performance for the first three months which, given the extraordinary weather conditions and the continued competitiveness and unpredictability of the retail market, we believe is a satisfactory start to the financial year,” said managing director and major shareholder Rod Duke.

Shares in the company were untraded but closed on Thursday at NZ$2.53.

($1=NZ$1.18)

Gyles Beckford

