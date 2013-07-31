FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Briscoe Group sees record H1 profit on higher sales
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2013 / 11:14 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Briscoe Group sees record H1 profit on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd’s second quarter sales were 6.4 percent higher than a year ago putting it on track to post a record first half profit, the company said on Thursday.

Briscoe said sales for the three months to July 28 were NZ$102.2 million ($81.1 million), with same store sales for the period 3.9 percent up on improved sales at its homeware and sports stores.

It said its half year sales were up 6.2 percent on a year ago, and on a same store basis were 3.7 percent higher.

“Gross margin percentage recovered well from the first quarter lows and should finish the half year only slightly down on the rate reported for last year’s first half,” said managing director and major shareholder Rod Duke.

He said the margin recovery and strong sales growth should see the company report a record first half net profit of at least NZ$14.6 million, up 10 percent on a year ago.

Shares in the company last trade steady at NZ$2.30.

$1=NZ$1.26 Gyles Beckford

