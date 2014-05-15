Bristol shares drop as cancer combo raises safety concern

May 15 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shares fell 7 percent on Thursday, a day after results from clinical trials to be presented at a major cancer meeting revealed potentially troubling safety data from a combination of two of its immuno-oncology drugs in a lung cancer study.

The trial tested a combination of Bristol’s highly promising nivolumab, which belongs to a new class of medicines called PD-1 inhibitors, with its already approved Yervoy as an initial treatment for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

The brief summary of data for 39 patients treated with the combination included three treatment-related deaths. It also said 22 patients (48 percent) experienced serious side effects that led 16 of them to discontinue treatment.

The two drugs work in different ways to help a patient’s immune system fight the cancer.

“The toxicity when given in combination with Yervoy may be too significant to allow for broad use,” Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan wrote in a research note.

Alex Arfaei, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, downgraded his rating on Bristol’s stock to “market perform” from “outperform” and lowered his peak immuno-oncology sales forecast to $12.9 billion in 2023 from $15.3 billion, based on safety concerns for the combination treatment that would likely command an extremely high price.

“The nivolumab plus Yervoy data showed a modest 22 percent overall response rate and a poor adverse event profile,” Arfaei said. “We recognize that Bristol has a number of other immuno-oncology drugs in its pipeline that it can combine with nivolumab. However, given this experience with Yervoy plus nivolumab, we are now more cautious about other combinations.”

Several studies of nivolumab as a standalone treatment continued to look positive for Bristol-Myers, including an impressive 41 percent three-year survival rate in metastatic melanoma - the deadliest form of skin cancer.

More complete data from all the studies will be presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago from May 30 to June 3.

JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott called the Bristol-Myers stock selloff overdone.

“We would use this weakness as a buying opportunity, particularly for longer-term focused investors,” he said.

Bristol-Myers shares were down $3.64, or 7 percent, at $48.48 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jan Paschal)