Europe postpones decision on Bristol immune system cancer drug

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - European regulators have postponed a decision on whether to recommend approval of a closely watched Bristol-Myers Squibb drug that helps the immune system fight cancer, a spokeswoman for the European Medicines Agency said on Friday.

Bristol’s nivolumab, which is already approved in the United States under the brand name Opdivo for melanoma and lung cancer, was on the agenda at this month’s meeting of agency experts on new drugs - but in the event no verdict was reached.

The committee was considering whether to recommend the antibody medicine for treating advanced melanoma in adults.

Such postponements happen fairly often when questions arise and officials feel they need more time to evaluate a medicine. The nivolumab application could be considered again either in April or at a later date, the spokeswoman added.

The EMA did hand down positive recommendations on a number of other products, including a nine-strain version of Merck’s cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil 9.

Bristol’s nivolumab belongs to a highly promising new class of medicines called PD-1 inhibitors that block a mechanism tumours use to hide from the immune system. It is expected to be one of the most commercially successful new drugs to reach major markets this year.

It competes with Merck’s similar product Keytruda, which is also on the market in the United States but not in Europe.

Although Keytruda is still be waiting for regulatory approval in Europe, some patients in Britain will soon receive it through a new early-access scheme, under which highly promising new drugs are made available ahead of formal licensing. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by William Hardy)