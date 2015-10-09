FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves expanded use of Bristol-Myers' drug for lung cancer
October 9, 2015

FDA approves expanded use of Bristol-Myers' drug for lung cancer

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s immunotherapy Opdivo to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Opdivo, whose chemical name is nivolumab, is approved to treat advanced melanoma and a type of non-small cell lung cancer. (1.usa.gov/1JXCpmJ)

Bristol is also testing a combination of Opdivo and its drug Yervoy as a first-line treatment for kidney cancer. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

