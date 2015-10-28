FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer drug Yervoy
October 28, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer drug Yervoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s skin cancer drug, Yervoy, as an additional therapy for patients with advanced melanoma.

This approval extends Yervoy's use to patients who are at a high risk of melanoma recurrence after surgery, the agency said on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1N95rXl)

Yervoy, administered intravenously, was originally approved in 2011 to treat late-stage melanoma that cannot be removed by surgery.

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

