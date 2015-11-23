FDA approves Bristol's Opdivo for kidney cancer

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s drug, Opdivo, for treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), a type of kidney cancer.

The drug is already approved to treat advanced melanoma and a common form of lung cancer. (1.usa.gov/1IbDRTh)

Opdivo belongs to a highly promising new class of medicines called PD-1 inhibitors that block a mechanism used by tumors to hide from the immune system. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)