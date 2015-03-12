FDA to review re-submitted Bristol-Myers hepatitis C drug

March 12 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said U.S. regulators have accepted the company’s re-submitted marketing application for an experimental treatment for hepatitis C, following the drugmaker’s decision last year to pull back its initial marketing request.

Bristol-Myers on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review daclatasvir, its so-called NS5A inhibitor, for use in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc’s potent and widely used Sovaldi treatment. It said the FDA is expected to make its decision within six months.