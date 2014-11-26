FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA declines to approve Bristol-Myers hepatitis drug
November 26, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

FDA declines to approve Bristol-Myers hepatitis drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Wednesday said U.S. regulators had declined to approve use of its experimental daclatasvir drug for hepatitis C, in combination with other antiviral drugs.

Bristol-Myers said it had initially sought permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market the drug, a so-called NS5A inhibitor, in combination with another experimental company medicine called asunaprevir that Bristol-Myers abandoned in October because of competition from more potent rival drugs.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson

