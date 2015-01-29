FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers' HIV drug
January 29, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers' HIV drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the sale of Evotaz, a once-daily combination pill to treat HIV made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, the company said on Thursday.

The new drug combines Reyataz, also known as atazanavir, a Bristol-Myers’ protease inhibitor, with cobicistat, a boosting agent produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.

The FDA approval is for use of Evotaz in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. (Reporting By Deena Beasley. Editing by Andre Grenon)

