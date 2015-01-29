FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers, J&J HIV pills
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers, J&J HIV pills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds FDA approval of J&J HIV pill)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved two fixed-dose HIV pills that combine protease inhibitors - one made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and the other by Johnson & Johnson - both with a boosting agent produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bristol-Myers said its drug, Evotaz, is a once-daily pill containing Reyataz, also known as atazanavir, a protease inhibitor, with the booster cobicistat.

J&J’s once-daily Prezcobix, combines protease inhibitor darunavir, or Prezista, with cobicistat.

The FDA approved both drugs for use in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults.

Because patients infected with human immunodeficiency virus, which can cause AIDS, may over time become resistant to treatments, there is a need for a broad range of antiretroviral therapies. (Reporting By Deena Beasley. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.