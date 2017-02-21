Bristol-Myers adds three directors in deal with Jana Partners

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it appointed three directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.

Bob Bertolini, former Bausch & Lomb CFO, Matthew Emmens, former Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO, and Theodore Samuels, who is on the boards of Perrigo and Stamps.com, have been added to the board.

Bristol-Myers, which also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, said the appointments would temporarily increase the size of the board to 14. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)