4 months ago
Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 4 months ago

Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.

Bristol will license its experimental neurodegenerative disorder drug, BMS-986168, to Biogen for use in progressive supranuclear palsy, which is characterized by brain cell damage.

Bristol's rare muscle-wasting disease drug, BMS-986089, will be licensed by Roche for use in duchenne muscular dystrophy. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

