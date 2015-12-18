FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK to buy HIV drugs from Bristol-Myers Squibb
#Funds News
December 18, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

GSK to buy HIV drugs from Bristol-Myers Squibb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said it would buy HIV drugs at different stages of development from U.S. rival Bristol-Myers Squibb in a deal which would boost its ViiV Healthcare unit.

GSK said it would pay an initial $317 million to buy the late stage assets of Bristol-Myers’s HIV research assets and $33 million for the preclinical and discovery stage assets, with both deals subject to further payments of over $500 million dependent on commercial milestones.

HIV treatment is one of the strongest parts of GSK’s portfolio.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

