Bristol-Myers won't seek accelerated Opdivo lung cancer approval
January 19, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 9 months ago

Bristol-Myers won't seek accelerated Opdivo lung cancer approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday said it has decided not to seek accelerated U.S. approval for its combination of two immunotherapy drugs as an initial treatment for lung cancer.

Bristol cited “a review of data available at this time” for the decision to hold off on filing for approval of the combination of its cancer drugs Opdivo and Yervoy.

The move helps secure Merck & Co Inc’s lead in the development of combination lung cancer treatments. Merck last week said U.S. regulators had agreed to an accelerated review of its application to combine immune system-boosting drug Keytruda with chemotherapy as an initial therapy for advanced lung cancer. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Alan Crosby)

