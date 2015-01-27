FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers says strong dollar drags on 2015 outlook
January 27, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Bristol-Myers says strong dollar drags on 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday that the strong dollar is a drag on its outlook for 2015 revenue and earnings per share, which it announced as part of its quarterly financial report.

“Based on current (foreign exchange) rates, this will negatively affect our 2015 revenues by approximately $800 million and 12 to 14 cents on earnings per share,” Bristol-Myers Chief Financial Officer Charles Bancroft said during a conference call with investors.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

