FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers issues cautious 2015 forecast due to strong dollar
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers issues cautious 2015 forecast due to strong dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on 2015 forecast, shares)

By Ransdell Pierson

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday said profits could fall as much as 16 percent in 2015, a worse forecast than Wall Street had expected, as the stronger dollar takes a toll on U.S. drugmakers.

Bristol-Myers, whose shares fell almost 2 percent in premarket trading, said it earned $13 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $726 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, including an after-tax charge of 28 cents per share resulting from the transfer of U.S. pension obligations, Bristol-Myers earned 46 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 41 cents.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $4.26 billion, coming in above Wall Street expectations of $4.03 billion. Sales would have fallen only 1 percent if not for the stronger dollar, which reduces the value of sales abroad.

Bristol-Myers said it expects 2015 earnings of $1.55 to $1.70 per share, assuming current foreign exchange rates. The entire range is below the average analyst forecast of $1.71 per share and reflects earnings as much as 16 percent below those seen in 2014.

Many investors expect Bristol-Myers earnings to vault higher in following years thanks to development of potentially lucrative immuno-oncology treatments, drugs that treat cancer by harnessing the immune system.

U.S. regulators last month approved its Opdivo medicine to treat patients with advanced melanoma. It competes with Keytruda, a melanoma treatment from Merck and Co that also works by blocking a protein called PD-1 that allows tumor cells to conceal themselves.

Rival U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Tuesday also provided a 2015 view below Wall Street expectations. It cited competition with cheaper generic drugs and the impact of the stronger dollar.

Bristol-Myers shares were trading at $61.30 before the market opened, from their closing price Monday of $62.46 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.