Bristol-Myers beats forecasts, raises full-year profit view

July 23 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported far better than expected quarterly results thanks largely to delayed reimbursement for two hepatitis C treatments in France and demand for other leading company medicines.

The U.S. drugmaker, which raised its full-year profit forecast because of the strong second-quarter results, on Thursday said it lost $130 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.

Excluding special items, including an $800 million research charge related to the company’s recent purchase of Flexus Biosciences, Bristol-Myers earned 53 cents per share. That was well above the average analyst forecast of 36 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)