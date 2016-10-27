FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

Bristol hikes 2016 forecast after top drugs deliver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co sharply raised its 2016 profit forecast after surprisingly strong quarterly sales for a handful of its other leading prescription drugs.

The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday predicted 2016 earnings of $2.80 to $2.90 per share, up from its previous view of $2.55 to $2.65. The new forecast would reflect earnings growth of as much as 44 percent from last year. Bristol-Myers said it expects 2017 earnings of $2.85 to $3.05 per share.

Bristol-Myers said it earned $1.2 billion, or 72 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with $706 million, or 42 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding special items, it earned 77 cents per share. Industry analysts, on average, were expecting 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

