7 months ago
Bristol-Myers lowers 2017 earnings outlook
January 26, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 7 months ago

Bristol-Myers lowers 2017 earnings outlook

Deena Beasley

3 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street estimates and lowered its 2017 earnings forecast amid tempered expectations for its key Opdivo immuno-oncology drug.

For full-year 2017, the U.S. drugmaker said it now expects adjusted earnings of $2.70 to $2.90 per share, down from its previous range of $2.85 to $3.05 per share. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast $2.96 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding special items, Bristol said it earned 63 cents a share in the fourth quarter, falling short of the average analyst estimate of 67 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 22 percent to $5.2 billion.

Bristol said it expects full-year 2017 worldwide revenue to increase by a rate in the low single digits.

Fourth quarter sales of Opdivo, which works by taking the brakes off the immune system, soared to $1.3 billion from $475 million a year earlier. Approved in late 2014 to treat melanoma, Opdivo later won approvals to treat lung and kidney cancer and is being tested against a wide array of other types of cancer.

But Bristol is seen as having fallen behind competitor Merck & Co. Earlier this month Merck said it had filed for a speedy U.S. approval of Opdivo rival, Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, as an initial lung cancer treatment, and had received a May 10 regulatory decision date.

Bristol, citing available trial data, said last week it would not seek accelerated approval of its combination of immunotherapy drugs Opdivo and Yervoy in first-line lung cancer.

Lung cancer is by far the biggest oncology market and a handful of companies have been battling to become dominant in initial, or first-line, treatment, and to provide much-needed combination therapies.

Bristol, which recently announced a patent settlement that includes a $625 million payment from Merck, said it still expects full-year 2017 net earnings of $2.47 to $2.67 per share.

Fourth-quarter 2016 net income rose to $894 million, or 53 cents per share, from a year-earlier loss of $197 million, or 12 cents a share. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bernard Orr)

