FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Bristol-Myers forecasts 2016 profit above Wall Street estimates
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Bristol-Myers forecasts 2016 profit above Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes date to Jan 28 from 27.)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales of its cancer treatments and its Eliquis pill to prevent blood clots, and predicted 2016 earnings slightly above Wall Street forecasts.

Bristol-Myers said it lost $138 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with earnings of $13 million, or 1 cent per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, including those related to acquisitions of drugmakers Five Prime Therapeutics and Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers earned 38 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.