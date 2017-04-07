FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer sue to block generic Eliquis
April 7, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 4 months ago

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer sue to block generic Eliquis

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Pfizer Inc have asked a judge to uphold the validity of patents on their blockbuster blood thinner Eliquis and halt a planned generic version by Mylan Inc.

BMS and Pfizer, who jointly developed Eliquis, sued Mylan in federal court in Delaware on Wednesday, alleging the latter's generic would infringe on one patent owned by BMS and another owned by both companies. They are also seeking a declaration that the two patents are valid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nnvTqS

