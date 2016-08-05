FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bristol-Myers' Opdivo fails late-stage study in lung cancer patients
August 5, 2016 / 12:44 PM / a year ago

Bristol-Myers' Opdivo fails late-stage study in lung cancer patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said its blockbuster immunotherapy, Opdivo, failed to improve survival in previously untreated patients with a form of lung cancer, without their disease progressing, in a late-stage study.

Bristol-Myers' shares were down 20 percent at $60.00 in premarket trading. Shares of Merck & Co, which makes rival drug Keytruda, were up 11 percent at $64.60.

The trial was testing Opdivo against chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Opdivo, first approved in late 2014, is already approved for use in NSCLC patients who have failed prior therapy, as well as forms of melanoma, kidney cancer and blood cancer. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

