FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bristol adds medicine to patent pool for AIDS drugs
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Bristol adds medicine to patent pool for AIDS drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb is to share intellectual property rights on an important HIV/AIDS drug in a patent pool designed to make treatments more widely available in poor countries.

The licensing deal will enable generic drug firms around the world to produce affordable versions of atazanavir, which Bristol sells under the brand name Reyataz, and to combine it with other medicines to make treatment easier.

The agreement announced on Thursday by the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool is the first covering an HIV drug designed for use after patients develop resistance to initial treatments.

The World Health Organisation estimates there will be over 1 million people on such second-line treatments by 2016 and many more will need access to these therapies in the future.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.