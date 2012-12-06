FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK cost agency backs Bristol arthritis drug after price cut
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

UK cost agency backs Bristol arthritis drug after price cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - In a change of tack, Britain’s healthcare cost watchdog NICE has recommended the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia by the state health service following a price discount.

The move is the latest example of drugmakers having to cut deals with health authorities in Europe in order to ensure their medicines are used, even after they have been approved as safe and effective.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday it now supported giving the biotech drug to patients whose disease had not responded adequately to conventional non-biological medicines.

Previously, NICE only backed the use of Orencia if patients fail to respond adequately to one of a class of biological therapies known as tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors.

Orencia costs around 12,000 pounds ($19,000) per patient a year but NICE said Bristol had offered a discount to this list price, the size of which has not been disclosed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.