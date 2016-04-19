FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers' Opdivo extends survival in head and neck cancer -study
April 19, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Bristol-Myers' Opdivo extends survival in head and neck cancer -study

Bill Berkrot

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb’s cancer immunotherapy drug, Opdivo, helped advanced head and neck cancer patients with a dismal prognosis live longer than other standard treatments, according to data from a late-stage study presented on Tuesday.

Opdivo treatment led to a 30 percent reduction in risk of death, with median overall survival of 7.5 months in the 361-patient trial, compared with 5.1 months for those who received any of three commonly used treatments chosen by researchers.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney

