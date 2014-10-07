FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers pulls U.S. marketing application for hepatitis C treatment
October 7, 2014

Bristol-Myers pulls U.S. marketing application for hepatitis C treatment

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb said it withdrew its U.S. marketing application for a drug combination to treat hepatitis C.

The drugmaker will continue to pursue marketing approval of daclatasvir, one part of the combination, the company said in a statement.

Bristol-Myers said the combination treatment of daclatasvir and asunaprevir was approved in July for use in Japan.

The company plans to submit additional data on daclatasvir from an ongoing study to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

