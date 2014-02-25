FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-FDA approves Bristol-Myers' drug for rare fat disorder
February 25, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-FDA approves Bristol-Myers' drug for rare fat disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source to U.S. Food and Drug Administration from Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s drug to treat rare and potentially fatal disorders involving loss of body fat.

The condition, known as generalized lipodystrophy, involves fat buildup in the blood and organs such as liver and muscle and can lead to diabetes, pancreatitis and fatty liver disease.

The FDA said it required seven post-marketing studies on the drug, Myalept. (r.reuters.com/jam27v) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Ted Kerr)

