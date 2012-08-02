FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Bristol-Myers: hepatitis C drug trial hit by safety issue
August 2, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Bristol-Myers: hepatitis C drug trial hit by safety issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it has stopped administering an experimental drug to treat hepatitis C in a mid-stage trial due to a serious safety issue.

The cause of the safety issue and any potential relationship to the drug, known as BMS-986094, was not known, it said in a statement.

The company said it was undertaking an immediate assessment of all patients involved in the study and following an evaluation of patient data, will take appropriate action.

Bristol Myers acquired BMS-986094 through its $2.5 billion purchase of Inhibitex Inc earlier this year.

The drug belongs to a promising new type of hepatitis C medicines called nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, which work by targeting polymerase -- an enzyme essential for replication of the hepatitis C virus.

