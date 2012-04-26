Bristol quarterly profit rises on new drug sales

April 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said its quarterly profit rose 10 percent, as sales of newer drugs offset declines for its Avapro blood pressure treatment, which began facing cheaper generics last month in the United States.

The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it earned $1.1 billion or 64 cents per share in the first quarter, 1 cent above the average analyst forecast compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In the year-earlier quarter, the company earned $986 million, or 57 cents per share.

Global company revenue rose 5 percent to $5.25 billion, about matching Wall Street expectations.