UPDATE 3-Bristol profit rises, patent cliff to worsen

* Q1 EPS excluding items, $0.64 vs. $0.63 forecast

* Q1 sales rise 5 pct to $5.25 bln, matching forecast

* Avapro sales plunge 29 pct to $207 mln, hit by generics

* Shares fall 1.6 pct

By Ransdell Pierson

April 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said first-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped by higher sales for its diabetes and leukemia drugs that cushioned the blow from generic competition to its Avapro blood pressure treatment.

Avapro marks the beginning of Bristol’s “patent cliff,” which is expected to worsen next month when its $7 billion-a-year Plavix blood clot preventer loses U.S. marketing exclusivity and faces copycat rivals.

Company sales will come under additional pressure between 2013 and 2015, with the arrival of generic forms of its Sustiva treatment for HIV and its Abilify schizophrenia drug, which together now have annual sales of $4 billion.

But unlike many drugmakers whose earnings have been battered in recent years due to loss of patent protection on their biggest products, Bristol-Myers has a growing roster of new medicines.

They include Yervoy, a new drug for melanoma, diabetes treatment Onglyza, promising hepatitis C medicines and an experimental blood clot preventer called Eliquis that could be approved by late June and reap annual sales of more than $4 billion for Bristol-Myers and partner Pfizer Inc.

“Bristol has a great drug pipeline and is doing a lot better than many other companies in having a next-generation of drugs to weather its patent storm,” said Morningstar analyst Damien Conover.

“We’re expecting relatively flat growth over the next three years, with earnings bouncing back and forth” as older drugs lose patent protection and newer ones come to the fore, Conover said.

Bristol-Myers said it expects full-year 2012 earnings of $1.90 to $2.00 per share, which would reflect a decline of 12 to 16.5 percent from last year. Wall Street then expects flat earnings in 2013.

Separately on Thursday, the company said it had received a subpoena from securities regulators regarding its sales and marketing practices in various foreign countries.

A HIGH PREMIUM TO INDUSTRY

Bristol-Myers shares have risen sharply in the past few years due to excitement about the company’s drug pipeline, but have become slightly overvalued given the company’s limited earnings-growth potential in coming years, Conover said.

He said company shares trade at about 17 times the company’s expected 2012 per share earnings, too big a premium to the average price-to-earnings ratio of 11 for other large drugmakers.

Bristol’s global first-quarter revenue rose 5 percent to $5.25 billion, matching Wall Street expectations, even as Avapro sales fell 29 percent to $207 million, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings rose 10 percent to $1.1 billion, or 64 cents per share, 1 cent above the average analyst forecast compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In the year-earlier quarter, the company earned $986 million, or 57 cents per share.

Sales of Plavix, marketed in partnership with French drugmaker Sanofi, slipped 4 percent to $1.69 billion in the quarter. Leukemia drug Sprycel posted sales of $231 million, a 34 percent jump. Yervoy contributed $154 million, up from $144 million in the prior quarter, while diabetes treatment Orencia jumped 28 percent to $254 million.

Company shares were down 1.6 percent to $33.74 in late-afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.