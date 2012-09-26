FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA to decide by March 17 on Pfizer/Bristol blood thinner
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

FDA to decide by March 17 on Pfizer/Bristol blood thinner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators set a date of March 17 to decide whether to approve a closely watched blood clot preventer developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc for use in patients suffering from atrial fibrillation, the companies said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June declined to approve the drug, Eliquis, and asked the companies to provide more information on a pivotal clinical trial of the medicine, which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke caused by blood clots in heart patients.

Wall Street and the medical community widely expect approval of Eliquis, known chemically as apixaban, and see it becoming a major in an estimated $10 billion market for new alternatives to the decades old blood thinner warfarin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.