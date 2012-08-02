FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers executive charged with insider trading
August 2, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Bristol-Myers executive charged with insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Bristol-Myers Squibb Co executive has been criminally charged with insider trading in call options of companies shortly before they were acquired, court papers show.

Robert Ramnarine, an assistant director for capital markets in Bristol-Myers’ office in Princeton, New Jersey, was charged with three counts of securities fraud, according to a criminal complaint made public on Thursday.

Ramnarine, 45, lives in East Brunswick, New Jersey, according the complaint. He was arrested on Thursday morning, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey said. It is unclear whether Ramnarine has hired a lawyer for his defense.

