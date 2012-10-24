FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers results fall short, as Plavix sales evaporate
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

Bristol-Myers results fall short, as Plavix sales evaporate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations, as cheaper generic drugs virtually erased sales of its blood clot preventer Plavix, but the U.S. drugmaker stuck to its full-year profit forecast.

Global sales of Plavix, sold in partnership with French drugmaker Sanofi, plunged 96 percent in the third quarter to $64 million. The pill was the world’s second-biggest-selling medicine until its U.S. patent lapsed in May.

Bristol-Myers on Wednesday said it lost $711 million, or 43 cents per share in the quarter, as it took a $1.8 billion charge for an experimental treatment for hepatitis C called BMS-986094 that disappointed in clinical trials. In the year-earlier period, the company earned $969 million, or 56 cents per share.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 41 cents per share in the quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
