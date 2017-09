July 25 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported quarterly results that matched expectations, but the company posted paltry sales of its new Eliquis drug that prevents blood clots, and cut its 2013 profit forecast.

The company on Thursday said it earned $536 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $645 million, or 38 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.