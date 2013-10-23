FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers beats profit, sales forecasts
October 23, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Bristol-Myers beats profit, sales forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, fueled by strong sales of cancer and diabetes drugs, but stuck to its earlier full-year 2013 profit forecast.

The company on Wednesday said it earned $692 million, or 42 cents per share in the third quarter. That compared with a loss of $711 million, or 43 cents per share, in the year-earlier period when the company took a big charge for an experimental hepatitis C drug that showed disappointing results in clinical trials.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 46 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

