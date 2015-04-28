FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers tops forecasts, helped by Abilify royalty adjustment
April 28, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Bristol-Myers tops forecasts, helped by Abilify royalty adjustment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better than expected quarterly results, helped by cost cuts and a higher estimate of royalties owed the company from sales of its Abilify schizophrenia treatment.

The U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $1.19 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $937 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 71 cents per share, well above the average forecast of 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Results were helped by lower spending on marketing and advertising.

Company sales rose 6 percent to $4.04 billion, about $200 million above Wall Street expectations. They would have risen 13 percent if not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value of sales abroad.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson

