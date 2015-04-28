FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-High-profile Bristol cancer drug disappoints, shares off
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-High-profile Bristol cancer drug disappoints, shares off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds shares down, analyst comment)

By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot

April 28 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday reported first-quarter sales of its new cancer immunotherapy Opdivo that were about half of those for a rival medicine from Merck & Co, and its shares fell 2 percent.

Opdivo, which is used to treat advanced melanoma and was more recently approved to treat a common form of lung cancer, had sales of $40 million in the quarter. Merck on Tuesday said it Keytruda, a similar new drug that helps the immune system to fight cancer, had first quarter sales of $83 million.

“Opdivo sales of $40 million is a little disappointing. We expected $54 million,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei said in a note. Arfaei said he expects a strong Opdivo launch in the much larger lung cancer market as the year progresses.

Bristol is counting on potential multibillion-dollar sales of its immunotherapy cancer drugs to help drive future growth. Yervoy, an older immunotherapy for melanoma, saw sales rise 20 percent to $325 million.

Bristol-Myers posted better-than-expected quarterly results for the quarter, helped by cost cuts and a higher estimate of royalties owed the company from sales of its Abilify schizophrenia treatment.

The U.S. drugmaker said it earned $1.19 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $937 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 71 cents per share, well above the average forecast of 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Results were helped by lower spending on marketing and advertising.

Company sales rose 6 percent to $4.04 billion, about $200 million above Wall Street expectations. They would have risen 13 percent if not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value of sales abroad.

Bristol-Myers raised the lower end of its full-year 2015 profit forecast by five cents, to $1.60 per share, while keeping the higher end at $1.70.

Sales of Abilify rose 3 percent to $554 million, but would have been far lower if not for a recalculation of royalties Bristol-Myers receives from partner Otsuka Holdings Co.

Under a marketing agreement that ended April 20, Bristol-Myers last year recorded sales of Abilify that reflected an estimated 33 percent royalty rate. But in the recent first quarter, Bristol-Myers recorded sales that reflected an actual 50 percent royalty.

Bristol-Myers shares were off $1.25, or 1.9 percent, at $63.91 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot; Editing by W Simon and Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.