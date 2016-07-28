FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bristol-Myers beats forecasts, as hepatitis, cancer drugs deliver
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Bristol-Myers beats forecasts, as hepatitis, cancer drugs deliver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better than expected quarterly results, fueled by sales of its treatments for hepatitis C, cancer and blood clots, and slightly raised its full year profit forecast.

The U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday it earned $1.17 billion in the second quarter, or 69 cents per share, compared with a loss of $130 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year ago quarter, when it took a big acquisition-related charge.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 69 cents per share, topping the average analyst forecast of 67 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.