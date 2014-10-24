FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers beats 3rd-qtr forecasts as top drugs deliver
October 24, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Bristol-Myers beats 3rd-qtr forecasts as top drugs deliver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, fueled by strong sales of its treatments for blood clots, cancer and arthritis.

The U.S. drugmaker said on Friday it earned $721 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $692 million, or 42 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, the company earned 45 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $3.92 billion, largely due to the company’s earlier divestiture of diabetes products, but were above Wall Street estimates of $3.8 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
