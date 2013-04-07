FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers names Cuss to replace retiring Sigal as R&D chief
#Market News
April 7, 2013 / 7:40 PM / in 4 years

Bristol-Myers names Cuss to replace retiring Sigal as R&D chief

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Sunday it has named Francis Cuss to become its next chief scientific officer after Elliott Sigal retires as head of research and development on June 30.

Sigal, 61, who has led Bristol’s research efforts since 2004, will also resign from the company’s board of directors, the company said.

Cuss, 58, is set to take over the top scientific post on July 1. He joined Bristol-Myers in 2003 after spending 14 years working at Schering-Plough and three with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

