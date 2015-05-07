FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Power cuts hit British American Tobacco S.African output
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Power cuts hit British American Tobacco S.African output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

HEIDELBERG, South Africa, May 7 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco (BAT), the world’s No.2 cigarette maker, is losing as much as 10 percent of its South African output due to power cuts, a senior official said on Thursday.

South Africa is in the middle of its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and its citizens and businesses suffer frequent controlled blackouts, which state utility Eskom implements to prevent the grid from collapsing.

Arturo Rodriguez, head of the BAT South African unit, said despite having back up diesel-powered generators to run the factory, the unpredictable timing and duration of the outages has resulted in between 5 and 10 percent output losses at the Heidelberg plant.

Rodriguez was speaking to reporters at the site tour of the plant, BAT’s eighth biggest in the world, in Heidelberg - a town about 50 km south-east of Johannesburg.

He also said BAT was in talks with power utility Eskom about generating its own solar farm energy to power the factory that produces 27 billion sticks of cigarettes per year.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.