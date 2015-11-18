FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British American to test tobacco/e-cigarette hybrid
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

British American to test tobacco/e-cigarette hybrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the world’s No. 2 cigarette maker, will test a hybrid product that uses tobacco and e-cigarette technology next week in an unspecified European market, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The product, called iFuse, will make use of the company’s Kent brand, and be sold in a market where Kent cigarettes are popular. Executives declined to say which market that will be.

The first of its kind, iFuse is a “game-changer,” according to Kingsley Wheaton, BAT’s managing director of “next generation products”.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
