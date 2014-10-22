British American Tobacco revenue falls on forex, weak economy

Oct 22 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco reported lower revenue for the first 9 months of the year on Wednesday, hurt by foreign exchange rates and the slow economic recovery in western Europe.

The maker of Pall Mall and Dunhill cigarettes said revenue fell 9.6 percent in the nine months ended Sept 30. Excluding the currency impact, revenue rose 2.4 percent, as price increases on some brands offset competitive discounting and growth in the lower-priced segment in certain markets.

BAT said sales volume, which measures the number of cigarettes sold, fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)