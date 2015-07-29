FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British American Tobacco first-half sales hurt by currency moves
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

British American Tobacco first-half sales hurt by currency moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the world’s No. 2 cigarette company, reported lower revenue for the first half of the year, hurt by currency fluctuations and people cutting back on smoking.

All big tobacco companies are grappling with falling sales in many markets due to increasing regulation, higher taxes, economic weakness and growing health consciousness.

While cigarettes remain a highly profitable business, most of the large players now also sell e-cigarettes, which heat nicotine-laced liquid into an inhalable vapor.

BAT, which makes Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, said on Wednesday revenue fell 5.9 percent to 6.40 billion pounds ($9.99 billion).

Excluding the impact of currency moves, revenue rose 2.4 percent. That compared with a rise of 1.7 percent in the first quarter.

Volume, which measures the amount of tobacco sold, fell 2.9 percent.

$1 = 0.6409 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.