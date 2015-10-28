FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British American Tobacco revenue hurt by currency fluctuations
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 28, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

British American Tobacco revenue hurt by currency fluctuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the world’s No. 2 cigarette company, reported a 6.5 percent decline in revenue for the first nine months of the year, hurt by currency fluctuations and declines in smoking rates.

Like its peers, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes is grappling with falling sales in many markets due to increasing regulation, higher taxes, economic weakness and growing health consciousness.

Yet excluding the currency impact, BAT said on Wednesday that year-to-date revenue through Sept. 30 rose 4.2 percent.

Volume, or the amount of tobacco sold, fell 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.