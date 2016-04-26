FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British American Tobacco sees profits weighted in H2
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

British American Tobacco sees profits weighted in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the world’s second-biggest cigarette company, on Tuesday said its profit growth would be weighted toward the second half of the year, due partly to the impact of foreign exchange.

In the three months to 31 March, the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes said revenue rose 1.7 percent. Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations and acquisitions, revenue rose 6.1 percent.

Like-for-like volume, excluding acquisitions and inventory movements a year ago, rose 1.1 percent.

The company said profit growth would be weighted toward the second half of the year mainly due to the timing of the effect of transactional foreign exchange headwinds and higher selling prices.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.